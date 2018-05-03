 New Video: DNA feat. Mayorkun – Adanma — Nigeria Today
New Video: DNA feat. Mayorkun – Adanma

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

After releasing the song in March, Mavin Records artists DNA Twins have dropped the video for hit single ‘Adanma’ featuring DMW’s Mayorkun. The song was produced by Babyfresh.

Check on it!

The post New Video: DNA feat. Mayorkun – Adanma appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

