New Video: MC Galaxy – Fine Girl — Nigeria Today

New Video: MC Galaxy – Fine Girl

After the successful release of the MCG Empire boss – MC Galaxy’s latest single titled ‘Fine Girl’, it’s only deserving to follow up with amazing visuals!

Fine Girl is a colourful video portraying how beautiful women can be and Clarence shot it.

Watch below.



