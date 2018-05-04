New Video: Nosa feat. Nathaniel Bassey – Most High — Nigeria Today

New Video: Nosa feat. Nathaniel Bassey – Most High

Following the release of single “Most High” by Nosa featuring Nathaniel Bassey, the video for the gospel anthem is out today!

The video was directed by The Myth (Michael).

Watch below.

