 New Video: Reekado Banks – Pull Up — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Video: Reekado Banks – Pull Up

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

New Video: Reekado Banks - Pull Up | BellaNaijaMavin Records singer Reekado Banks has released the visuals for his new singlePull Up.”

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The song was produced by Altims and mixed and mastered by Swaps.

See the video below:

The post New Video: Reekado Banks – Pull Up appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.