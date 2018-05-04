New Video: Reekado Banks – Pull Up — Nigeria Today

New Video: Reekado Banks – Pull Up

Mavin Records singer Reekado Banks has released the visuals for his new single “Pull Up.”

The song was produced by Altims and mixed and mastered by Swaps.

See the video below:

The post New Video: Reekado Banks – Pull Up appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

