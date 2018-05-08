New Zealand women footballers get same pay as men - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

New Zealand women footballers get same pay as men – Vanguard
|
Newstalk ZB
|
New Zealand women footballers get same pay as men
Vanguard
New Zealand's football body announced a new deal Tuesday that gives the national women's team the same pay and conditions as the men's side, becoming one of the world's first countries to do so. All Whites of New Zealand Providing equality between the …
