New Zealand’s Latest Ad About Being Left Off World Maps Is Top Notch [Video] — Nigeria Today

New Zealand’s Latest Ad About Being Left Off World Maps Is Top Notch [Video]

Kiwis are generally very nice people, but sometimes very nice people get left behind.

They also have wicked senses of humour, and when you throw that accent into the mix you have a potent blend.

This time around the trifecta has combined to take aim at world maps, and how they often forget about the island just off the coast of Australia.

For real – here’s an entire Reddit thread to drive home the point.

Flight of the Conchords star Rhys Darby and Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have had just about enough of this oversight, and now they’re combining their powers and fighting back.

Time to get red-pilled:

We’ll help #getNZonthemap when you stop pummelling us at rugby, guys.

But thanks for the chuckles, y’all.

