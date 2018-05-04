 News junkies, Google News looks set for a major overhaul — Nigeria Today
News junkies, Google News looks set for a major overhaul

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Google News looks set for a major makeover. Reports suggest that besides a new look, the company also wants to incorporate YouTube’s news section, and replace its digital magazine Newsstand app with a fresh offering.

The post News junkies, Google News looks set for a major overhaul appeared first on Digital Trends.

