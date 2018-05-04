News junkies, Google News looks set for a major overhaul — Nigeria Today

News junkies, Google News looks set for a major overhaul
Google News looks set for a major makeover. Reports suggest that besides a new look, the company also wants to incorporate YouTube’s news section, and replace its digital magazine Newsstand app with a fresh offering.
The post News junkies, Google News looks set for a major overhaul appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!