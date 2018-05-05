Neymar returns to PSG - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Neymar returns to PSG – Goal.com
Neymar returns to PSG
Neymar is back in training with Paris Saint-Germain as the Brazil star aims to recover from injury in time for the World Cup. The PSG forward has been out of action since suffering a fractured foot in a game against rivals Marseille at the end of …
Neymar Returns, Works Out Of PSG Training Ground
Emery Awaiting Neymar Fitness Test
