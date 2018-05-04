 NFF Pay Tribute To Yekini Six Years On — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NFF Pay Tribute To Yekini Six Years On

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Life Style, Sports | 0 comments

By Johnny Edward:

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The Nigerian Football Federation have paid tribute to the late Rashidi Yekini who died six years ago, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Yekini passed away in Ibadan due to illness in 2012 at the age of 48.

“Today we remember Nigeria football legend, Rashidi Yekini who passed on to glory this day in 2012. Keep resting our legend. #RestOnYekini,” the NFF tweeted on Friday.

“Yekini was a top goal banger for club and Country. #RestOnYekini (23rd October 1963 – 4th May 2012).”

The former Super Eagles striker represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups in USA and France in 1994 and 1998 and featured in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, scoring 37 goals in 58 games.

The post NFF Pay Tribute To Yekini Six Years On appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.