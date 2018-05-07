Ngige speaks on Buhari being behind herdsmen killings — Nigeria Today

Ngige speaks on Buhari being behind herdsmen killings
Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not behind herdsmen killings as claimed by some people in the country. The minister speaking to newsmen during his visit to Awka over the weekend described the allegation as false and plans by some persons to instigate the citizenry against the […]
Ngige speaks on Buhari being behind herdsmen killings
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!