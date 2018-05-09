NGV wants you to help buy Australia's first Dali painting - The Sydney Morning Herald — Nigeria Today

NGV wants you to help buy Australia’s first Dali painting – The Sydney Morning Herald
NGV wants you to help buy Australia's first Dali painting
He's one of the world's most famous artists, but no Australian public gallery has ever owned a painting by Salvador Dali – until now. Almost. The National Gallery of Victoria has put a $4 million downpayment on a rare painting by the mustachioed …
Vic gallery wants help to buy Dali artwork
