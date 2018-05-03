 NHA: “1% Consolidated Revenue Allocation Will Improve PHC Services” — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NHA: “1% Consolidated Revenue Allocation Will Improve PHC Services”

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

Stakeholders in health are pushing for greater funding and accountability in the use of funds allocated to primary healthcare (PHC) services in Nigeria while making a case for government to implement the provisions of the National Health Act (NHA), 2014. Speaking at an event to flag off the Ward Health Development Committee in Chanchaga local […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post NHA: “1% Consolidated Revenue Allocation Will Improve PHC Services” appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.