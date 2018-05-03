 Nhlanhla Nene wants to pay Net1 less than it is asking for - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nhlanhla Nene wants to pay Net1 less than it is asking for – Business Day

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Day

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nhlanhla Nene wants to pay Net1 less than it is asking for
Business Day
The Treasury has recommended that Net1 UEPS Technologies be paid 24% less than it has requesting for a six-month extension to pay social welfare grants at cash pay points. In documents submitted to the Constitutional Court, Finance Minister Nhlanhla
Why National Treasury slashed CPS's R1bn bonanzaCitizen
Sassa working to minimise cash pay pointsEyewitness News

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.