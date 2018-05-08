Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Debunk Rumoured Beef At MET Gala 2018 — Nigeria Today

Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Debunk Rumoured Beef At MET Gala 2018

Nicki Minaj & CardiB were recently rumoured to be in an unhealthy beef but the rappers have disclaim the rumour at the MET Gala Awards yesterday with a photo if the duo in a close heart to heart conversation.

This year’s MET Gala, which was held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Nicki, dressed in bright red Oscar de la Renta gown, a sultry dress and bejeweled headpiece which she said was chosen the because she wanted to play the more sinful side of this year’s theme.

Meanwhile, pregnant Cardi B stunned in a custom Moschino dress, which was said to have taken four weeks to craft.

She topped it off with a tri-point hat covered in pearls, rhinestones, jewels, a stacked beaded choker, and pink smoky-eye makeup.

The Gala was co-hosted by fashion icon Donatella Versace, prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Grammy award-winning artist Rihanna and Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour.

See more photo:

The post Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Debunk Rumoured Beef At MET Gala 2018 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

