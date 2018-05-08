Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Bonded At 2018 Met Gala & Now Twitter Wants Them To Collaborate — PHOTO - Bustle — Nigeria Today

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Bonded At 2018 Met Gala & Now Twitter Wants Them To Collaborate — PHOTO – Bustle
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Bonded At 2018 Met Gala & Now Twitter Wants Them To Collaborate — PHOTO
Praise be to the fashion gods. Last night, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B made nice at the 2018 Met Gala. With Minaj dressed like the most stylish devil for the Met Gala theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and Cardi B so on theme …
