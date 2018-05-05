 Nicki-Minaj Sued For Copyright Infringement - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nicki-Minaj Sued For Copyright Infringement – P.M. News

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nicki-Minaj Sued For Copyright Infringement
P.M. News
35 year old Onika Tanya Maraj known popularly as Nicki Minaj has been sued for copyright infringement over a t-shirt design by a California artist Isiah Simon, TMZ is reporting. The shirt design depicts an inverted heart shape made up of a woman's
Nicki Minaj Embroiled In Copyright InfringementConcise News

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.