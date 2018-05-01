Nigeria at Risk of Famine, Stagnation ― CAN President — Nigeria Today

Nigeria at Risk of Famine, Stagnation ― CAN President

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Ayokunle, on Monday, harped on the need for the President Muhammadu Buhari led the government to urgently arrest the killings in the country, else the nation was at risk of famine and economic stagnation.

Ayokunle made this remarks when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on the loss of Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo.

According to Ayokunle, the continued bloodshed in parts of the country like Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa was pushing Nigerians to abandon their farms thereby threatening the food security of the nation.

He bemoaned the spate of killings in churches as evidence that the federal government was incapable of securing the nation, urging Nigerians to ‘Watch and Pray’.

“The bloodshed in Nigeria has become unbearable. The ground is opening up and eating up the blood of people every day and the blood of these people is crying to God for vengeance.

“How can our nation prosper with daily bloodshed? Are human beings cows? Now, it has shifted to the house of God with priests and parishioners murdered. This means there is no place that is safe and nobody is safe.

“We have waited for too long, praying and having dialogues. It has to be Watch and Pray now. It has to be faithful to works. We need to let those governing know that the primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and properties and provide security for Nigerians. If this continues, there cannot be developed. People cannot go to their farms because they know they are not safe there. Then we are inviting famine unless something urgently is done by the government of the day at the national level,” Ayokunle said.

While commiserating with the Oyo state government on Adeyemo’s death, Ayokunle stressed that human beings were expected to positively impact the lives of others, rather than focus on material acquisitions.

Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Mr Moses Adeyemo, who welcomed the CAN President, said he took solace in that God was all-knowing and would accord paradise to the righteous.

Also, some traditional rulers in Ibadan, visited Governor Abiola Ajimobi, on Monday, to express their sympathy on Adeyemo’s demise.

The Ibadan monarchs that visited were, Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr) Lekan Balogun; Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin; Ashipa-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Ekaarun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Amidu Ajibade; Ashipa-Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Lateef Adebimpe; Ekaarun-Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kolawole Adegbola.

Balogun, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, said, “He’s a great Speaker and young man, ordinarily far from a departure from this world. At 47 years, he abandoned us and left. We least expected it.

“We are very sorry about what happened and wish him to rest in peace. We wish his family the very best of God’s attention in the future. We sympathise with the state House of Assembly. We are very much aggrieved at what happened. May his soul rest in peace.”

In his remarks, Ajimobi said, “Since his exit, I have refused to speak because he was so close to me and he was very patriotic, diligent, hardworking, committed to the progress and development of this state.

“Regardless of the age, it was very short. I have witnessed and read about many Speakers in Oyo State. I have worked with two, I have heard about six. Without any equivocation, he is the best Speaker that I ever knew in terms of intellect, humility, integrity, knowledge.

“It’s painful that we had to lose him but take solace in the fact that it is usually not how long but how well. He did very well and he was very religious. He was religious and Godly and I have no doubt that he will rest in perfect peace.”

