Nigeria commits over N3trn on infrastructure investments, delivery – Minister — Nigeria Today

Nigeria commits over N3trn on infrastructure investments, delivery – Minister
“It is the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver massive infrastructure and we have invested in infrastructure massively.”
The post Nigeria commits over N3trn on infrastructure investments, delivery – Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!