Nigeria degenerating into a failed state under Buhari – PFN — Nigeria Today

Nigeria degenerating into a failed state under Buhari – PFN

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Dr. Felix Omobude, on Tuesday decried the spate of violence in Nigeria. He lamented that Nigeria was “degenerating into a failed state.” Omobude said the killing of unsuspecting Nigerians by armed herdsmen and other criminals had gone on, such that it had become a daily affair. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

