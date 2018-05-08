Nigeria emerges third at African Swimming tourney - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Nigeria emerges third at African Swimming tourney – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Nigeria emerges third at African Swimming tourney
New Telegraph Newspaper
The 6th CANA Zone 2 African Senior Swimming Championship has ended in Dakar, Senegal with Nigeria winning five gold, four silver and 14 bronze medals to place third behind hosts, Senegal, that had 22 gold, 21 silver and seven bronze medals to place …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!