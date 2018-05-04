‘Nigeria gravely concerned over Israel-Palestine conflict’ – Envoy — Nigeria Today

‘Nigeria gravely concerned over Israel-Palestine conflict’ – Envoy

Nigeria is gravely concerned over the alarming situation between Israel and Palestine, and in many parts of the Middle East. Nigeria’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Samson Itegboje, stated this while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Middle East including the Palestinian Question. Itegboje said:

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

