Nigeria joins another world football body — Nigeria Today

Nigeria joins another world football body

Nigeria has successfully joined another football body, WMF or the World Minifootball Federation. This body organizes six-a-side football tournaments. Yesterday, The President, Mini football Association of Nigeria, Andy Elerewe made this announcement in Abuja.

What does he have to say?

As per Andy Elerewe, Nigeria has decided to join WMF to participate the tournament African Minifootball Cup to be held from 5th May to 12th May in Tripoli, Libya, this year. He further added that the association would assemble its team for the African Championships within the next four days following the affiliation to the new world football body.

Nigeria has some of the most underrated football players today, but that might soon change with the World Cup just weeks away from now. It could help the Nigerian players prove their mettle on the world stage, and let everyone know just what they have to offer.

Elerewe conveyed that he is proud to announce the association and successful completion of the registration process with CAC. It took only four days for the world Minifootball Federation to accept and affiliate Nigeria at the extraordinary general assembly held on 27th April 2018. This is a proud moment for Nigerian football.

Nine countries will officially participate in The Africa Mini football Cup Championship to be held in Tripoli, Libya between 5th to 12th May 2018. In the six a side football championship 11 players from the country will represent the tournament.

Mini football is definitely and new craze and widely popular among the younger generation. Now it has become a global sport although it is not a new concept. Mini football is as old as the regular version of the game. WMF is responsible for making this sport an International Sporting event which is organized officially. The sport is played on artificial or natural turfs outdoor.

Each team consists of nine players with only six playing on the field at any given moment. There is a 10 minutes interval between two halves of 30 minutes each. The game is played on smaller fields with smaller goal posts.

About the prospects of the New Championship

The sport has already shown the signs of dominating the world attention. It is now recognized officially in more than 140 nations, since the inception of Minifootball World Cup in 2015 held in the nine cities of the USA. There is no looking back since then. The last edition of Minifootball World Cup was held in 2017 at Tunisia.

The head coach of the Mini Football team of Nigeria, Justine Madugu gave the assurance to the nation that in spite of participating for the first time his team will try their best to win the championship.

He further disclosed about the formation of standard local leagues in Nigeria which is made mandatory by this world body.

The local leagues will be transformed into Intercontinental tournaments in the coming years. This will give an opportunity to these clubs to compete on the global stage. The world cup of mini football is organized once in every 2 years but has no link with FIFA.

