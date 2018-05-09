 Nigeria: Minister Wants Airtel to Simplify 4g Connections - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Nigeria: Minister Wants Airtel to Simplify 4g Connections – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 9, 2018


Independent Newspapers Limited

Nigeria: Minister Wants Airtel to Simplify 4g Connections
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has urged Airtel Nigeria, to simplify the process of connecting to the 4G network to ensure inclusiveness and also capture the interests of all telecom consumers regardless of income and social
Airtel Nigeria Releases 4G LTEIndependent Newspapers Limited

