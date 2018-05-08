 Nigeria needs N16.56tr for its rail projects – Amaechi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria needs N16.56tr for its rail projects – Amaechi – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigeria needs N16.56tr for its rail projects – Amaechi
Vanguard
Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi says Nigeria needs not less than N46 billion dollars (about N16.56 trillion) to construct its three major speed rail lines. The minister said this on Tuesday in Papalanto, near Abeokuta, Ogun State during a joint
FG identifies 60% challenges stalling Lagos-Ibadan rail projectBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
December date for Lagos-Ibadan speed rail completion, conclusive – Lai MohammedThe Eagle Online
December date for Lagos-Ibadan speed rail completion, conclusive – MinisterP.M. News
The Nation Newspaper
all 8 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.