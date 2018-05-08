Nigeria needs N16.56tr for its rail projects – Amaechi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria needs N16.56tr for its rail projects – Amaechi – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria needs N16.56tr for its rail projects – Amaechi
Vanguard
Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi says Nigeria needs not less than N46 billion dollars (about N16.56 trillion) to construct its three major speed rail lines. The minister said this on Tuesday in Papalanto, near Abeokuta, Ogun State during a joint …
FG identifies 60% challenges stalling Lagos-Ibadan rail project
December date for Lagos-Ibadan speed rail completion, conclusive – Lai Mohammed
December date for Lagos-Ibadan speed rail completion, conclusive – Minister
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!