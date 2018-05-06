 Nigeria: NIRSAL, NAIC partner PULA to grow agric insurance - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria: NIRSAL, NAIC partner PULA to grow agric insurance – WorldStage

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigeria: NIRSAL, NAIC partner PULA to grow agric insurance
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has announced a partnership with the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) and PULA, an insurance and technology company, to
NAIC to unveil insurance policy to tackle farmers-herdsmen clashesGuardian (blog)
See FG's Latest Solution To Herdsmen/Farmers ClashesNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.