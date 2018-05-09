 Nigeria, others require $1.2tn annual investment, says AfDB - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Nigeria, others require $1.2tn annual investment, says AfDB – The Punch

Posted on May 9, 2018


Nigeria, others require $1.2tn annual investment, says AfDB
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja. Countries in Africa, including Nigeria, require an investment of about $1.2tn annually in order to achieve the continent's economic development targets, the African Development Bank has said. The AfDB on Tuesday also …
