Nigeria Para-Badminton players return home with 19 medals

The players also clinched one gold, three silver and three bronze at the Uganda international competition.

The post Nigeria Para-Badminton players return home with 19 medals appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest