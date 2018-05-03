 Nigeria Police demolish 15 unexploded civil war bombs in Enugu — Nigeria Today
Nigeria Police demolish 15 unexploded civil war bombs in Enugu

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu State Police Command has successfully demolished 15 unexploded civil war bombs at the outskirt of Enugu metropolis. SP Ebere Amaraizu, the Command’s Spokesman, stated this in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday. Amaraizu said that the exercise was carried out by the operatives of Explosive Ordinance Department (E.O.D) of the command in […]

