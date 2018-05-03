Nigeria Police demolish 15 unexploded civil war bombs in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Police demolish 15 unexploded civil war bombs in Enugu
The Enugu State Police Command has successfully demolished 15 unexploded civil war bombs at the outskirt of Enugu metropolis. SP Ebere Amaraizu, the Command’s Spokesman, stated this in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday. Amaraizu said that the exercise was carried out by the operatives of Explosive Ordinance Department (E.O.D) of the command in […]
