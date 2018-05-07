Nigeria Police recruitment 2018: 133,324 applicants to undergo psychiatric test — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Police recruitment 2018: 133,324 applicants to undergo psychiatric test
The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said 133,324 applicants shortlisted for recruitment into the force will undergo a compulsory psychiatric test. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of training, Emmanuel Inyang, made the disclosure at the launch of the exercise at Police Command in the FCT, Abuja, adding that the essence of the test […]
