 Nigeria Police recruitment 2018: 133,324 applicants to undergo psychiatric test — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria Police recruitment 2018: 133,324 applicants to undergo psychiatric test

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said 133,324 applicants shortlisted for recruitment into the force will undergo a compulsory psychiatric test. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of training, Emmanuel Inyang, made the disclosure at the launch of the exercise at Police Command in the FCT, Abuja, adding that the essence of the test […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigeria Police recruitment 2018: 133,324 applicants to undergo psychiatric test

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.