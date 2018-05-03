 Nigeria progress at World Team table tennis - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Nigeria progress at World Team table tennis – The Punch

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports


The Punch

Nigeria progress at World Team table tennis
Idris Adesina. Nigeria's men table tennis team on Wednesday qualified for the knockout stages of the 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, after beating Australia 3-0 on Wednesday. Segun Toriola, Aruna Quadri, Bode Abiodun and
