 Nigeria Takes Delivery Of 2 Helicopter Gunships — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria Takes Delivery Of 2 Helicopter Gunships

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday took delivery of two MI-35M combat helicopters at its Tactical Air Command in Benue. Receiving the helicopters at the Tactical Air Command Flight Line in Makurdi, the Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the helicopters were acquired by Federal Government to enhance security operations in the country. […]

The post Nigeria Takes Delivery Of 2 Helicopter Gunships appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.