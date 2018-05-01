 Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return – Daily Sun

Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
Daily Sun
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC. President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump of the United States of America have agreed for the two Attorneys-General of both countries to sit down and draw a roadmap on how $500 million looted funds

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.