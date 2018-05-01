Nigeria, US unite against terrorism, trafficking — Nigeria Today

Nigeria, US unite against terrorism, trafficking

President Muhammadu Buhari and his United States (U.S.) counterpart Donald Trump spoke yesterday against terrorism, human trafficking, rights’ abuses and other issues. It was at a joint news conference at the White House in Washington D.C. In their remarks, both leaders promised to maintain close and cordial relations.

President Buhari, I want to thank you very much for travelling to Washington for these important discussions. It’s a true pleasure to welcome you to our nation’s capital.

Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa. As I conveyed to President Buhari in our discussions, the United States (U.S.) deeply values and appreciates Nigeria’s role as a strong democratic leader in the region.

The United States is currently working to expand trade and commercial ties with African nations, including Nigeria, to create jobs and wealth in all of our countries. We hope to be the economic partner of choice for nations across the continent and all around the world.

And you see what’s happening with respect to trade and the United States. We are being respected again.

I hope all African countries and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you and that they will, likewise, support us in our bid, along with Canada and Mexico, for the 2026 World Cup.

We will be watching very closely. And any help that they could give us in that bid, we would appreciate.

I’m pleased that Nigeria is one of our largest trading partners in the region, and we look forward to growing our trade relationship based on the principle of fairness and reciprocity.

But, we give Nigeria well over $1 billion in aid every year. And we have already started talking with the President about taking down the trade barriers – very substantial barriers to the United States trading with Nigeria. So, we think that we are owed that.

President Buhari has also taken several steps to fight corruption and improve the Nigerian business climate. And, most of all, to me, yet again, is ripping down those trade barriers.

These measures will make it easier for Nigeria and the United States companies to invest, and we will be investing substantially in Nigeria if they can create that level playing field that we have to, very much, ask for and maybe demand.

I especially want to thank President Buhari for Nigeria’s partnership and leadership in the fight against terrorism. He’s been a real leader.

Nigeria was one of the first African nations to join the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, and Nigerian forces are currently leading regional efforts against ISIS in West Africa. And doing very well as we have.

Nigeria is also leading African nations in the fight against Boko Haram and another ruthless jihadist terrorist group. They – we’ve been reading about them. They kidnapped the young girls and young women, many of whom never are seen again. It’s tough stuff.

This summer, it was my honour to meet with two brave young women, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in April of 2014 at the secondary school in Nigeria.

I was deeply moved by their inspiring stories of courage, resilience and survival. They really were two amazing young women.

I told Joy and Lydia, my administration is committed to combating both jihadist terrorism and the scourge of human trafficking and smuggling.

In the world today, there is more human trafficking than there has ever been, if you can believe this. They use the internet better than almost anybody is able to use the internet. So, think of it: In a modern world, in this world, there’s more human trafficking and slavery than at any time in the history of this world. It’s hard to believe.

To protect Americans from these menaces, I have called on Congress to close deadly immigration loopholes that are exploited by terrorists, traffickers and criminals.

Just look at our southern border and our weak and obsolete immigration laws. They are obsolete and they are weak and they are pathetic. And there’s no country in the world that has laws like we do. They’ve got to change and they’ve got to change now for the safety of our country.

We’re also helping our Nigerian partners by facilitating intelligence cooperation and providing training and military equipment to Nigerian forces.

For example, we recently sold Nigeria 12 U.S. A-29 Super Tucano aircraft – it’s a great aircraft – in the first-ever sale of American military equipment to Nigeria. These new aircraft will improve Nigeria’s ability to target terrorists and protect civilians.

Finally, we’re deeply concerned by religious violence in Nigeria, including the burning of churches and the killing and persecution of Christians. It’s a horrible story.

We encourage Nigeria and the federal, state and local leaders to do everything in their power to immediately secure the affected communities and to protect innocent civilians of all faiths, including Muslims and including Christians.

Mr. President, thank you again for visiting the White House and being with us today. Nigeria is a valued partner and a good friend.

I look forward to working closely with you to deepen our cooperation and forge an even closer partnership. The United States is committed to working alongside Nigeria as we seek a future of strength, prosperity and peace for both of our countries.

