Nigeria Will Be Soaked In Blood If Buhari Returns In 2019 – Ex-Minister — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Will Be Soaked In Blood If Buhari Returns In 2019 – Ex-Minister

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking a return to Aso Rock in 2019 or the nation will be soaked in blood. Fani-Kayode, who was also Minister of Culture, made this known in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Friday evening. A fiery critic of […]

The post Nigeria Will Be Soaked In Blood If Buhari Returns In 2019 – Ex-Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

