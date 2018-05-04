Nigeria wins 7 gold, 5 silver in Africa Para-Badminton Championships — Nigeria Today

Nigeria wins 7 gold, 5 silver in Africa Para-Badminton Championships
The country had earlier won 7 medals in the Uganda Para-badminton international Championships held from April 25 to April 29
The post Nigeria wins 7 gold, 5 silver in Africa Para-Badminton Championships appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
