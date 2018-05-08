Nigerian Army will not shirk its constitutional responsibilities — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Army will not shirk its constitutional responsibilities

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Tukur Buratai, has pledged the readiness of the Nigeria Army to discharge its constitutional responsibilities at all times.

Buratai made the pledge in Bauchi while delivering a speech at the annual Combat Arms Training (CAT), hosted by the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corp.

The training has the theme, “Sustaining the capacity of the combat arms to meet contemporary security challenges,” and is being attended by both serving and retired senior military officers of the Armoured Corps and Infantry.

“Our key priorities would be to maintain all round operational readiness through improved training, recruitment of personnel, modernization of equipment and better welfare for troops.

“Additionally, encouragement of innovation, as well as the other expect of the revolution in military affairs, especially in information technology, communication and space technology, will be given desired priority.

“These measures, when vigorously pursued and sustained, would make the Nigerian Army, and indeed the combat arms, better equipped to take on present and future security challenges,” he stressed.

According to him, “it is also imperative for the combat arms and all other components of the Nigerian Army to continue to look inward and make the best use of available resources.”

“Let me reaffirm that the Nigerian Army will continue to evolve along with the dynamics of society and be prepared to adapt adequately to new development,” he added.

He said that current transformation within the army was in line with his resolve to develop a highly professional, responsive and functional army capable of conducting all ground operations over extended periods utilizing its own resources.

Buratai therefore urged participants to take the training sessions with all seriousness to enable them enhance their skills.

He said that the training would not have come at a better time than now as the combat arms were currently involved in a plethora of security operations within and outside the country.

Earlier in his address, Commandant, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Bauchi, Maj-Gen. James had said the training was an annual event interchangeably being hosted by the Armoured Corps and Infantry.

Akomole said that it was being organized for both serving and retired officers, to exchange ideas on current security challenges in the country and how best to tackle them.

He expressed optimism that the training would provide ideas on how to handle current security challenges that had bedeviled the country.

Declaring the training week open, Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, said the exercise would place Nigerian Army in a better position to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

