Nigerian beauty queen, Josephine Igoche dies in Kaduna after brief illness — Nigeria Today

Nigerian beauty queen, Josephine Igoche dies in Kaduna after brief illness

A beautiful young lady named Josephine Eleyi Igoche from the north-central part of Nigeria has sadly passed away after a brief illness.

Queen Josephine Eleyi Igoche was a One time Peace Ambassador and the current face of Leadership Scorecard Nigeria.

The young model reportedly passed away in Kaduna on Monday May 7th after a brief ailment.

Miss Josephine studied Political Science at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria and in 2016, she won the Miss Ambassador for Peace North Central.

May her soul rest in peace.

