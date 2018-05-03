Nigerian Big Man, Mompha buys his son a house for his 6th birthday — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Big Man, Mompha buys his son a house for his 6th birthday

Dubai-Based Nigerian Big Man Ismalia Mustapha popularly known as Mompha has just turned heads around with a recent gift he presented to his son.

Mompha’s son who just turned 6, has just received the gift of a HOUSE from his father (Yes, you read that right).

Mompha took to his IG account to share photos with the caption ;

Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It cant be described in words, it cant be quantitied in money. Home ownership is a feeling that makes life's daily grind worth facing It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to…. A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms… Congrats My Son on ur New Home. Ur birthday Gift From Daddy . Purchased From Uncle @classicbaggie Thanks bro i owe u alot #BOBOTHEYOUNGLANDLORD #OBO

