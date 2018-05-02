Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos)

Oluwafemi Solademi is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

He owns and rears eight cows with numerous sheep. He currently operates a private ranch at his Ibadan residence.

When asked the reason for venturing into cattle rearing, Femi declared, “I observed Yoruba people are not really into cattle rearing, so as a Yoruba, I have decided to make a difference in Nigeria”. He further stated that during his NYSC days,he made friends with some cattle rearers from whom he learnt a lot of things about cows, which eventually piqued his interest in cattle rearing.

Here is a photo-documentary on Oluwafemi Solademi by Omnivisuals.

See more photos below…

Source: lasgidionline.com.ng

The post Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

