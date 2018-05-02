 Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Oluwafemi Solademi is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

He owns and rears eight cows with numerous sheep. He currently operates a private ranch at his Ibadan residence.

When asked the reason for venturing into cattle rearing, Femi declared, “I observed Yoruba people are not really into cattle rearing, so as a Yoruba, I have decided to make a difference in Nigeria”. He further stated that during his NYSC days,he made friends with some cattle rearers from whom he learnt a lot of things about cows, which eventually piqued his interest in cattle rearing.

Here is a photo-documentary on Oluwafemi Solademi by Omnivisuals.

See more photos below…

Source: lasgidionline.com.ng

The post Nigerian Computer Science Graduate Turns Cattle Rearer (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

