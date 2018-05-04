 Nigerian Couple Who Used Real Money As Necklace On Their Wedding Day — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Couple Who Used Real Money As Necklace On Their Wedding Day

Posted on May 4, 2018

Things are happening couple has decided to use real money to make necklace on their wedding day.

In a bid to be unique on their wedding day which is unarguably a special day in their lives, a beautiful Nigerian couple have tried doing something different and never been seen within the shores of the country.

The wedding photo of a yet to be identified Nigerian couple have flooded the internet, as they both wear a money garland on their wedding day.

Smiling excitedly at the function, the couple while rocking their native attire were spotted with wads of foreign and Nigerian currencies

The viral photo has got tongues wagging, leading to mixed reactions from people.

What do you think….?

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

