 Nigerian Government speaks on possibility of Trump’s visit — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Government speaks on possibility of Trump’s visit

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Government has spoken on the suggested visit to the country by the US President, Donald Trump. Speaking through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the government said the visit may not happen any moment soon as it will take up to a year to prepare. Onyeama, who said this in Washington, DC, adding […]

Nigerian Government speaks on possibility of Trump’s visit

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.