Nigerian govt threatens to terminate Abaji-Koton-Karfe dualisation road project — Nigeria Today

Nigerian govt threatens to terminate Abaji-Koton-Karfe dualisation road project
“The site has been inactive since December 2017, labourers have not been deployed on site.”
The post Nigerian govt threatens to terminate Abaji-Koton-Karfe dualisation road project appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!