Nigerian Man Identifies One Of The Offa Robbers Who Was A Policeman (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Man Identifies One Of The Offa Robbers Who Was A Policeman (Photo)

A Nigeria man on twitter has finally identified one of the armed robbers who robbed about 3 bank at offa. According to the twitter user… ” This is Michael Adikwu, a constable whom I tried, and was dismissed by Police, in Ilorin for misconduct, 2012, was amongst the Offa robbers. He’s arrested now by Kwara […]

The post Nigerian Man Identifies One Of The Offa Robbers Who Was A Policeman (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

