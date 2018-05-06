 Nigerian Prisons’ website shutdown amid recruitment — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Prisons’ website shutdown amid recruitment

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The online portal of the Nigerian Prison Service has been temporarily shutdown, findings by DAILY POST have shown. The development came barely one week after the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) invited applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointments to fill existing vacancies into the service. Candidate were asked […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigerian Prisons’ website shutdown amid recruitment

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.