Nigerian students who represent Africa win US science competition - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

 Nigerian students who represent Africa win US science competition
Nigerian students who represent Africa win US science competition

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian students who represent Africa win US science competition
Pulse Nigeria
Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge Nigerian students who represent Africa win US science competition. The four JSS2 students of Whitesands School, Lekki are the only representatives from Africa at the science competition in Florida. Published: 03.05
