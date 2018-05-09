 Nigerian sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definition - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Nigerian sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definition – Daily Trust

Daily Trust
An activist, Ogedi Ogu, has asked a Lagos High Court Igbosere, to order Oxford University Press to pay N10 million as damages, over alleged wrong word definition. Mr Ogu, counsel representing a claimant, Emmanuel Ofoegbu, urged the court to direct …

