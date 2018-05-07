 Nigerian swimmers shine at CANA zone 2 championship — Nigeria Today
Nigerian swimmers shine at CANA zone 2 championship

Nigerian swimmers despite lack of support from the sports ministry, made a good showing at the  Confederation of African Swimming Association senior championships, which was rounded off in Dakar, Senegal yesterday.

Nigeria was represented by seven swimmers, they include Yellow Yeiyah, Ebarakumo Dino, Foresight Osamezu for the males, while the females are Timipame-ere Akiayefa, Deborah Okpochini, Chinelo Iyadi and Evelyn Nmor. They were all individual medal winners in the event topped by the host Senegal.

“We could have done better, if we had good preparations. Out of the seven swimmers five are from Delta State and that gave us a little leverage,” renowned swimming coach, Steve Onyeacholam.

“The swimmers did not get any support from the sports ministry, if not for the sponsorship from FINA, they wouldn’t have made it to Senegal.”

Iyadi won gold in the 50m breaststroke and100m women butterfly, while Nmor won gold in the women 100m breaststroke and silver in the 50m breaststroke. Yeiyah won silver in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

 

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

