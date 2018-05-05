Nigerians Fight Over Osinbajo’s Visit To Ondo Primary School — Nigeria Today

Nigerians Fight Over Osinbajo’s Visit To Ondo Primary School
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s decision to visit Alagbaka Estate Primary School on Friday while on a working visit to Ondo state has continued to generate controversy. While in the school, Osinbajo, a former university lecturer, decided to teach the children English language and dine with them as part of assessment of the Federal Government’s School […]
The post Nigerians Fight Over Osinbajo’s Visit To Ondo Primary School appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!