 Nigerians praise Ayade as Godswill Akpabio visits Rice City, Garment Factory — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians praise Ayade as Godswill Akpabio visits Rice City, Garment Factory

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senate leader and former Governor of Akwa ibom state, senator Godswill Akpabio on friday may 4th visited the ultra modern Rice City and the Calabar Garment Factory. The senator who could not hold his excitement took to his facebook page to share his testimony after being conducted round the factories. The former Governor who described […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nigerians praise Ayade as Godswill Akpabio visits Rice City, Garment Factory

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.