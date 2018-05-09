 Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy said “I traveled to London to get small breeze” — Nigeria Today
Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy said "I traveled to London to get small breeze"

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy caused some sorta frenzy on twitter after she tweeted that she left Lagos for London just to catch small breeze.

She wrote, “Why is it so hot in London � I left Lagos to catch small breeze! �#bankholidaysunshine”

Trust Nigerians to surely react to her statement… I mean, who goes all the way to London from Lagos just to ‘get small breeze’?!

See some reactions below:

The post Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy said "I traveled to London to get small breeze" appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

